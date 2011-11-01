版本:
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 28.3 pct in Oct

 TOKYO, Nov 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 28.3 percent in October from
a year earlier to 247,927 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Tuesday.	
 Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 20.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
 increased 32.5 percent and Honda Motor Co 
gained 19.5 percent.	
  The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for October:	
 	
 TOTAL                   247,927 (+28.3)
 Cars                    220,271 (+28.3)
 Trucks                   26,922 (+28.4)
 	
 Toyota Motor      126,516 (+22.1)
- Toyota brand           122,208 (+20.4)
- Lexus*                   4,308 (+108.3)
 Nissan Motor       33,631 (+32.5)
 Honda Motor        36,355 (+19.5)
 Mazda Motor        11,457 (+88.0)
 Mitsubishi Motors   4,063 (+62.5)
 Suzuki Motor        6,025 (+35.4)
 Fuji Heavy          5,785 (+84.4)
 Imports                     19,647 (+33.1)
 	
 *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.	
	
 (Editing by Joseph Radford)

