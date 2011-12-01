版本:
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 24.1 pct y/y in Nov

TOKYO, Dec 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 24.1 percent in November from
a year earlier to 252,236 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Thursday.	
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 24.2 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
 rose 25.4 percent and Honda Motor Co 
gained 1.5 percent.	
     The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for November:	
 	
 TOTAL                   252,236 (+24.1)
 Cars                    221,048 (+23.9)
 Trucks                   30,315 (+25.9)
 	
 Toyota Motor      124,100 (+25.6)
   - Toyota brand           120,305 (+24.2)
   - Lexus*                   3,795 (+95.8)
 Nissan Motor       39,470 (+25.4)
 Honda Motor        32,777 (+ 1.5)
 Mazda Motor        10,879 (+54.3)
 Mitsubishi Motors   4,550 (+50.4)
 Suzuki Motor        6,080 (+54.0)
 Fuji Heavy          4,841 (+10.1)
 Imports                     23,084 (+21.2)
 	
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.

