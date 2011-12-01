TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales up 24.1 pct y/y in Nov

TOKYO, Dec 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 24.1 percent in November from a year earlier to 252,236 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 24.2 percent, while Nissan Motor Co rose 25.4 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 1.5 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for November: TOTAL 252,236 (+24.1) Cars 221,048 (+23.9) Trucks 30,315 (+25.9) Toyota Motor 124,100 (+25.6) - Toyota brand 120,305 (+24.2) - Lexus* 3,795 (+95.8) Nissan Motor 39,470 (+25.4) Honda Motor 32,777 (+ 1.5) Mazda Motor 10,879 (+54.3) Mitsubishi Motors 4,550 (+50.4) Suzuki Motor 6,080 (+54.0) Fuji Heavy 4,841 (+10.1) Imports 23,084 (+21.2) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.