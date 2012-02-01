TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales jump 40.7 pct y/y in Jan

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
TOKYO Feb 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, jumped 40.7 percent in January from a year earlier to 263,267 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Wednesday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, rose 46.3 percent, while Nissan Motor Co rose 35.7 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 59.2 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for January: TOTAL 263,267 (+40.7) Cars 239,107 (+42.7) Trucks 23,419 (+24.2) Toyota Motor 127,791 (+46.3)
- Toyota brand 124,633 (+47.1)
- Lexus* 3,158 (+20.6) Nissan Motor 39,650 (+35.7) Honda Motor 44,269 (+59.2) Mazda Motor 12,862 (+14.6) Mitsubishi Motors 4,749 (+27.5) Suzuki Motor 6,372 (- 0.7) Fuji Heavy 5,917 (+21.0) Imports 17,937 (+20.8)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.