TABLE: Japan non-mini auto sales +31.9 pct yr/yr in Feb

TOKYO, March 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 31.9 percent in February from
a year earlier to 333,213 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Thursday.	
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 38.2 percent, while those of Nissan Motor
Co rose 25.9 percent and Honda Motor Co's 
gained 46.7 percent.	
    The following is a sales breakdown for February, with
percentage changes from a year earlier:	
 	
 TOTAL                   333,213 (+31.9)
 Cars                    301,791 (+33.1)
 Trucks                   30,317 (+22.0)
 	
 Toyota Motor      162,431 (+37.1)
   - Toyota brand           158,877 (+38.2)
   - Lexus*                   3,554 (+ 2.3)
 Nissan Motor       55,679 (+25.9)
 Honda Motor        50,440 (+46.7)
 Mazda Motor        14,115 (+ 5.5)
 Mitsubishi Motors   5,655 (+32.0)
 Suzuki Motor        7,613 (- 0.2)
 Fuji Heavy          7,606 (+ 2.7)
 Imports                     24,821 (+21.8)
 	
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.

