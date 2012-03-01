TABLE: Japan non-mini auto sales +31.9 pct yr/yr in Feb

TOKYO, March 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 31.9 percent in February from
a year earlier to 333,213 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Thursday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 38.2 percent, while those of Nissan Motor
Co rose 25.9 percent and Honda Motor Co's
gained 46.7 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown for February, with
percentage changes from a year earlier:
TOTAL 333,213 (+31.9)
Cars 301,791 (+33.1)
Trucks 30,317 (+22.0)
Toyota Motor 162,431 (+37.1)
- Toyota brand 158,877 (+38.2)
- Lexus* 3,554 (+ 2.3)
Nissan Motor 55,679 (+25.9)
Honda Motor 50,440 (+46.7)
Mazda Motor 14,115 (+ 5.5)
Mitsubishi Motors 5,655 (+32.0)
Suzuki Motor 7,613 (- 0.2)
Fuji Heavy 7,606 (+ 2.7)
Imports 24,821 (+21.8)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.