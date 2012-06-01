TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales jump 66.3 pct in May

TOKYO, June 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 66.3 percent in May from a year earlier to 236,366 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Friday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, jumped more than two-fold, while those at Nissan Motor Co rose 17.4 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 48.3 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for May: TOTAL 236,366 (+66.3) Cars 210,818 (+64.0) Trucks 24,812 (+86.2) Toyota Motor 164,413 (+125.4) - Toyota brand 50,522 (+127.2) - Lexus* 3,177 (+77.6) Nissan Motor 32,927 (+17.4) Honda Motor 31,576 (+48.3) Mazda Motor 13,193 (+55.0) Mitsubishi Motors 3,486 (-14.1) Suzuki Motor 7,794 (+43.4) Fuji Heavy 5,492 (- 2.3) Imports 20,814 (+ 8.2) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.