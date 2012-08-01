TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales rise 36.1 pct in July

TOKYO, Aug 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 36 percent in July from a
year earlier to 328,543 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Wednesday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 63 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
rose 7.4 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 35 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for July:
TOTAL 328,543 (+ 36.1)
Cars 295,581 (+ 37.3)
Trucks 32,175 (+ 27.3)
Toyota Motor 170,147 (+ 60.0)
- Toyota brand 165,666 (+ 62.8)
- Lexus* 4,481 (- 1.0)
Nissan Motor 44,885 (+ 7.4)
Honda Motor 45,627 (+ 35.3)
Mazda Motor 16,890 (- 6.3)
Mitsubishi Motors 3,856 (- 18.6)
Suzuki Motor 8,269 (+ 16.0)
Fuji Heavy 10,191 (+ 64.9)
Imports 24,867 (+ 16.2)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.