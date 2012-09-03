版本:
TABLE-Japan non-mini auto sales +7.3 pct in August

TOKYO, Sept 3 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 7.3 percent in August from a
year earlier to 232,372 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.
    Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 17.8 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
 fell 7.0 percent and Honda Motor Co retreated
4.6 percent.
     The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for August:
 
 TOTAL                   232,372 (+ 7.3)
 Cars                    205,012 (+ 8.7)
 Trucks                   26,529 (- 0.4)
 
 Toyota Motor      119,161 (+16.4)
   - Toyota brand           115,897 (+17.8)
   - Lexus*                   3,264 (-17.9)
 Nissan Motor       31,405 (- 7.0)
 Honda Motor        24,376 (- 4.6)
 Mazda Motor        12,826 (+ 6.1)
 Mitsubishi Motors   3,898 (- 4.7)
 Suzuki Motor        6,752 (+26.7)
 Fuji Heavy          6,798 (+26.2)
 Imports                     22,233 (+11.2)
 
    *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.

