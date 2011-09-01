Japan non-mini auto sales -25.5 pct in August

BRIEF-Fuel Tech elects James Markowsky to board of directors
* Fuel Tech elects James J. Markowsky, Ph.D. To its board of directors
TOKYO, Sept 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, fell 25.5 percent in August from a year earlier to 216,510 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the Lexus brand, fell 24.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co fell 24.7 percent and Honda Motor Co retreated 44.1 percent. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
* Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC reports 5.47 percent passive stake in LSI Industries Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lt1Axr] Further company coverage: