Japan non-mini auto sales -25.5 pct in August

TOKYO, Sept 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, fell 25.5 percent in August from a year earlier to 216,510 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the Lexus brand, fell 24.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co fell 24.7 percent and Honda Motor Co retreated 44.1 percent. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)