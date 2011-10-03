版本:
Japan non-mini auto sales +1.7 pct in Sept

TOKYO Oct 3 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 1.7 percent in September from a year earlier to 313,790 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the Lexus brand, climbed 0.7 percent, while Nissan Motor Co sunk 7.7 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 1.6 percent. (Editing by Joseph Radford)

