Japan non-mini auto sales +1.7 pct in Sept

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO Oct 3 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 1.7 percent in September from a year earlier to 313,790 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the Lexus brand, climbed 0.7 percent, while Nissan Motor Co sunk 7.7 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 1.6 percent. (Editing by Joseph Radford)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.