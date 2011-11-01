Japan non-mini auto sales rise 28.3 pct in Oct

TOKYO Nov 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 28.3 percent in October from a year earlier to 247,927 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Tuesday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the Lexus brand, climbed 20.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co rose 32.5 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 19.5 percent. (Editing by Joseph Radford)