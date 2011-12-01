Japan non-mini auto sales +24.1 pct in November

TOKYO Dec 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 24.1 percent in November from a year earlier to 252,236 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, climbed 24.2 percent, while Nissan Motor Co rose 25.4 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 1.5 percent.