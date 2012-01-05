版本:
Japan non-mini auto sales +21.3 pct in December

TOKYO Jan 5 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 21.3 percent in December from a year earlier to 221,960 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 22.0 percent, while those of Nissan Motor Co rose 37.2 percent and Honda Motor Co's gained 6.3 percent.

