Japan non-mini auto sales jump 40.7 pct y/y in Jan

TOKYO Feb 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 40.7 percent in January from a year earlier to 263,267 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Wednesday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 47.1 percent, while those of Nissan Motor Co rose 35.7 percent and Honda Motor Co's gained 59.2 percent.

