版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 13:04 BJT

Japan non-mini auto sales +66.3 pct in May

TOKYO, June 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 66.3 percent in May from a year earlier to 236,366 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Friday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 127 percent, while those at Nissan Motor Co rose 17.4 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 48.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐