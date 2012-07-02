版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 13:03 BJT

Japan non-mini auto sales up 40.9 pct in June

TOKYO, July 2 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, r ose 4 0.9 percent in June from a year earlier to 31 7,152 ve hicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Mon day.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, r ose 69.7 p ercent, while Nissan Motor Co fe ll 5. 5 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 50.3 percent .

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐