U.S. to probe Japanese, German automakers over alleged patent violations

TOKYO May 1 The United States will begin an
investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some
Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate
its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) on Friday
listed 25 companies in the probe, including BMW, Honda
Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp, along with
Japanese parts suppliers Aisin Seiki Co Ltd and Denso
Corp.
The probe was initiated by patent holding firm Intellectual
Ventures II, which in March filed a complaint alleging that
thermoplastic parts used in motors, water pumps, electronic
power steering units and other powertrain parts made by or used
in vehicles sold by the companies infringe on its patents.
Used in parts which come in contact with high-temperature
auto components, thermoplastics are more lightweight and durable
compared with other materials used in vehicle powertrains,
helping to increase efficiency and improve fuel economy.
The complaint affects vehicle models sold in the United
States including the 2016 Toyota Camry, 2017 Honda Accord and
the 2016 BMW 228i, according to the patent company.
The USITC said it would set a target date to complete its
investigation within 45 days of starting the probe.
Shares in Honda and Toyota were little changed during the
Tokyo session on Monday.
A Toyota spokeswoman declined to comment on the issue, while
officials in Japan at BMW, Honda, Aisin and Denso were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)