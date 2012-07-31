WRAPUP 2-Bond gains prop up Japan banks amid weak loan growth

* MUFG Q1 net profit Y182.9 bln vs Y500.6 bln a year earlier
* Mizuho Q1 net profit Y183.9 bln vs Y96.4 bln a year
earlier
* Loan demand in Japan remain weak, growth seen in overseas
lending
* Bond trading gains drive up profit while equity holding
losses drag down
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's top banks continued to
suffer weak loan demand at home in their financial first quarter
and remained heavily dependent on Japanese government bond
trading gains amid a worsening outlook for the global economy.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's No. 1
lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a sharp fall in profit in
the April-June period, hurt by the effect of a hefty one-time
gain from its stake in Morgan Stanley booked a year
earlier, but profit of No. 2 Mizuho Financial Group
nearly doubled thanks to hefty returns from its bond portfolio.
MUFG, Mizuho and No. 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
, which announced results on Monday, saw profits from
lending activities continue to fall as both domestic loan
volumes and interest margins shrank.
"The overall trend has not changed for Japanese banks," said
Chikako Horiuchi, director at Fitch Ratings in Hong Kong. "We
have been waiting to see the bottom-out of domestic lending, but
it remains weak and we have been waiting to see the peak-out of
bond trading gains, but it remains strong," she said.
Lending by Japan's major banks fell year-on-year for a 32nd
straight month in June, Bank of Japan data shows, underlining
prolonged weakness in loan demand from large businesses
struggling with Japan's fragile growth prospects.
As a result, the banks have increasingly relied on bond
trading profits in recent years. All the three big banks enjoyed
huge bond trading gains in the April-June quarter.
Japanese government bond and U.S. Treasury prices surged in
the quarter as persistent worries about Europe's debt crisis and
increasing signs of sluggish global growth helped to underpin
demand for debt from sovereign issuers still considered safe
havens.
VULNERABLE TO MARKET SWINGS
MUFG, which owns California-based Union Bank, said its
quarterly net profit fell 64 percent to 182.9 billion yen ($2.3
billion) down from 500.6 billion yen a year earlier, when it
booked a 290 billion yen one-time gain from converting its
preferred shares in Morgan Stanley.
MUFG rode to the rescue of Morgan Stanley at the height of
the financial crisis, buying $9 billion of convertible preferred
shares from the U.S. investment bank in October 2008.
The bank kept its full-year net profit forecast at 670
billion yen, down from 981.3 billion yen a year earlier and
slightly below the 678.5 billion yen average estimate in a poll
of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
Mizuho said April-June net profit nearly doubled to 183.9
billion yen ($2.4 billion) from a year earlier.
The bank kept its full-year net profit forecast at 500
billion yen, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier and above an
average estimate of 450.5 billion yen in a poll of 18 analysts
by Thomson Reuters.
SMFG on Monday reported a 43 percent fall in its financial
first quarter profit, dragged down by impairment losses on its
equity portfolio as the benchmark Nikkei average declined 10.7
percent during the three-month period.
Japanese banks' massive equity portfolios, a consequence of
the traditional business practice of taking equity stakes in
their clients, make them highly vulnerable to market swings.
MUFG and Mizuho also suffered stock-related losses of a similar
scale during the period.
OVERSEAS GROWTH
One bright spot was overseas growth, with all of the three
banks seeing their overseas loan balances grow during the
period.
With little exposure to Europe's debt crisis, Japanese banks
are seen as better positioned to take advantage of European
rivals' retreat in Asia and other regions.
MUFG, SMFG and Mizuho ranked second, third, fourth in the
league table of global project finance mandated arrangers for
the first six months of this year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Last month, Mizuho said it had agreed to buy a Brazilian unit
of Germany's WestLB, the latest move by a Japanese
bank to snap up assets as European rivals withdraw from overseas
markets.
MUFG, whose UnionBanCal unit in March agreed to buy
California-based Pacific Capital Bancorp for about $1.5
billion, has said it may spend more than 1 trillion yen in the
next three years on overseas acquisitions.
Shares of MUFG and Mizuho rose 18 and 26 percent
respectively so far this year, outperforming a 2.7 percent gain
in the Nikkei average.