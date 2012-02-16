UPDATE 1-Japan bank lobby head warns future JGB risks

* No immediate risk seen of JGB crisis
* Risks exist unless fiscal conditions improve
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan could face its own
sovereign debt problems within a decade unless it speeds up
efforts to improve its fiscal health, the head of its banking
lobby said on Thursday.
Factors supporting the nation's debt finance could become a
trigger of problems for Japanese government bonds, said
Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the Japanese Bankers
Association.
"(Japan's) trade balance fell into the red and people are
wondering how long the current account balance will remain in
the black. And the savings rate has been on the decline amid
demographic shifts," he said at a regular news conference.
Japan had a trade deficit in 2011 for the first time in 30
years, but few analysts expect it to immediately run a deficit
in the current account, which includes trade and returns on the
contry's huge portfolio of investments abroad.
If Japan had a current account deficit it would be unable to
finance its huge public debt, now twice the size of the $5
trillion economy, without overseas funds.
Japanese investors hold about 95 percent of government
bonds, but a fast-ageing population also means a growing number
of elderly Japanese will be running down their savings.
"The most frightening thing is that any of those factors
could pull a trigger and Japan could not issue debt without
overseas funding," said Nagayasu, who is also president of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest lender
by assets.
"At least for now, we don't see huge risks (of holding
Japanese government bonds), but risks exist in the mid- and long
term," he said.
Despite its declared intention to bring its finances under
control, the government keeps adding about $570 billion a year
to the debt pile -- roughly the GDP of Switzerland -- with more
budget spending covered by new borrowing than by taxes.
"I cannot easily say when (JGB problems) could happen, but
unless necessary measures are taken, we are not talking of a
time frame of 10 years," he said, referring to an interview with
Reuters last year in which he said a surge in yields of JGBs
could occur within a decade in a worst case scenario.
Like their troubled European rivals, Japanese banks are
among the biggest holders of their own country's sovereign
debts, with MUFG holding about 46 trillion yen ($587.22 billion)
worth of JGBs.
Japanese banks' risk management over JGBs was in the
spotlight early this month when the Asahi newspaper said MUFG
has drawn up a contingency plan that flags 2016 as the time when
yields on JGBs could surge if the current account falls into
deficit.
For more than a decade, Japan's government has been able to
fund its snowballing debt at home and at minimal cost thanks to
a vast pool of domestic savings and Japanese investors' aversion
to assets they perceive as riskier, such as equities and foreign
bonds.
Japan's debt burden is the worst among industrial nations,
well above comparative levels of around 100 percent for the
United States and 130 percent for Italy.