UPDATE 2-Japan banking body to tighten interbank rate monitoring

* Japan banking body to set up independent monitoring body
* To hire outside auditors
* Measures in response to global scrutiny on interbank rate
setting
* No wrongdoing has been found in Tokyo interbank rate so
far
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's banking industry group
said on Friday it will tighten monitoring of how its interbank
lending rates are set, responding to growing public distrust in
benchmark rates around the world in the wake of rate-rigging
scandals.
The Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) said it will set up
an independent monitoring body to oversee the operation of the
Tokyo interbank offered rate (Tibor), hire outside auditors to
improve its transparency and scrap rates that are rarely used.
The reforms mirror similar proposals already announced in
London and Singapore, though they are not expected to be
finalised until the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) announces its blueprint for how financial
benchmarks should be regulated, which is due in the coming
weeks.
The JBA set up a committee in April to review the operation
of Tibor in the wake of global investigations into manipulation
of benchmark rates such as Libor and Euribor.
Scandals have raised questions about how these benchmark
rates are set, prompting authorities and banking industry bodies
worldwide to overhaul rate-setting processes.
Bank branches in Tokyo were found to have been at the heart
of some Libor manipulation cases.
Japanese subsidiaries of UBS AG and Royal Bank of
Scotland have both pleaded guilty to charges of wire
fraud filed by authorities in the United States in relation to
the Libor cases.
On Thursday Tom Hayes, a former Tokyo-based trader of
derivatives linked to yen-Libor, appeared in court in London
charged with conspiracy to defraud
In December 2011 Japan's regulator forced UBS and Citigroup
to temporarily suspend some of their trading operations
after it found some of their traders had tried to
inappropriately influence Tibor rate submitters at other banks.
The JBA has not found any evidence of wrongdoing, though, at
the panels of banks that set its rates.
Unlike other markets, Japan's regulator has not yet proposed
major reforms to how it will oversee benchmark setting.
Singapore and London are both proposing that manipulation of
benchmark rates should become a criminal offence.
Currently, 15 banks including major Japanese banks and BNP
Paribas are reference banks for Japanese yen Tibor,
and 14 banks including JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank
submit rates for euro yen Tibor, according to the
association's website.
In the rate-rigging scandal involving Libor, U.S. and UK
regulators so far have fined three banks, including
Switzerland's UBS, a total $2.6 billion for their role.
Allegations of rate manipulation have spread to Asian
interbank markets.
Last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said
133 traders from 20 banks had tried to inappropriately influence
benchmark rates in the Southeast Asian city-state.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) also said it was
investigating HSBC, UBS and a number of other banks
about possible misconduct relating to its submissions for the
Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (Hibor).