Japan's Mizuho Q1 net profit rises 35 pct, maintains forecast

TOKYO, July 31 Mizuho Financial Group Inc
, Japan's second-biggest bank by assets, reported on
Wednesday a 35 percent rise in net profit for the April-June
quarter, driven by a rally in Japanese stocks that boosted the
value of its equity portfolio.
The bank, which competes with top-ranked Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc and No. 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc, said its net profit rose to 247.95 billion
yen ($2.5 billion) in its fiscal first quarter from 183.92
billion yen a year earlier.
Japanese financial institutions have benefited from a surge
in domestic share prices on the back of expectations for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies. The benchmark Nikkei
average hit an over five-year high of 15,739 on May 23
and ended June at 13,677, up from around 9,000 a year earlier.
Mizuho kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at
500 billion yen, down 10.7 percent from the prior year and below
the average estimate of 538.8 billion yen in a poll of 16
analysts by Thomson Reuters.