Japan's MUFG Q1 net profit up 40 pct, helped by stock rally

TOKYO, July 31 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Japan's top lender by assets, reported a 40 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday after a rally in Japanese stocks pushed up the value of its equity portfolio.

MUFG, which competes with second ranked Mizuho Financial Group Inc and No. 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc , said its net profit rose to 255.29 billion yen ($2.6 billion) in the April-June quarter from 182.92 billion yen a year earlier.

For the fiscal year ending in March 2014, MUFG kept its forecast for net profit unchanged at 760 billion yen, down 11 percent from the previous year and below an average estimate of 810.9 billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

MUFG, which owns California-based Union Bank, is the most aggressive among Japanese banks in overseas expansion.

It said earlier this month it would make a tender offer to buy up to 75 percent in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl for about 560 billion yen, in what would be the biggest acquisition by a Japanese financial company in that region.