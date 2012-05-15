WRAPUP 2-Japan's top banks report profits up, see tougher year

* Mizuho sees full-year net up 3.1 pct, well ahead of street view

* MUFG sees FY net down 31.7 pct, after one-off gain lifted 2011/12

* SMFG sees full-year profit down 7.4 pct

* Japan banks benefited from stock mkt rally, bond gains

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, May 15 Japan's top banks forecast earnings above analysts' expectations but still see a tough year ahead, with two of the big three predicting a fall in profits, as a limp domestic economy restrains demand for loans.

The three "megabanks" - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) - are not expected to see the hefty bond trading gains and very low bad loans booked that have boosted profits in recent years.

And loan demand at home is likely to remain sluggish as Japan's long battle against deflation continues, putting further pressure on their overseas drive to fill the gap.

"We want to see whether they can generate solid profits from loans under the current condition of low interest rates," said Chikako Horiuchi, a director of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings.

"I feel the driver will be overseas loans, so we need to see how banks can increase volume in overseas loans. That will be the key to determine the profit outlook for banks," she added.

Mizuho, the second largest lender by assets, forecast a net profit of 500 billion yen ($6.26 billion) for the current financial year, well ahead of the consensus forecast of 374.2 billion yen but up only 3.1 percent on the year just ended.

The improvement was mainly due to an expectation that its investment banking arm, Mizuho Securities, will swing to a profit in the current year after booking a loss last year.

SMFG expected net profit for the year that began April 1 of 480 billion yen, down 7.4 percent on 2011/12 but ahead of the consensus call of 441.2 billion yen.

MUFG, the biggest lender, forecast net profit of 670 billion yen, down 31.7 percent on the year just ended - when a hefty one-time gain from its Morgan Stanley stake saw profits jump - and roughly in line with an average estimate of 651.5 billion yen.

BOND TRADING GAINS

With limited exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debt, Japan's banks enjoyed solid earnings in the year just ended.

Results were lifted by chunky government-bond trading gains, while the banks' massive equity portfolios got a boost in their fiscal fourth quarter to the end of March, during which the benchmark Nikkei average rose 19.3 percent.

"It's true that the results were dependent on JGB (trading gains)," MUFG President Katsunori Nagayasu told a news conference. He expected the bank's JGB trading gains for the current financial year to be less than half of last year's 270 billion yen.

Mizuho said net profit was 484.52 billion yen ($6.1 billion) for the full year ended March, up 17.2 percent from 413.23 billion yen a year earlier.

SMFG posted a net profit of 518.54 billion yen ($6.5 billion) for the April-March period, up 9 percent from 475.9 billion yen a year earlier.

MUFG reported a 68 percent spike in net profit to 981.3 billion yen ($12.3 billion) for the 2011/12 financial year, up from 583.1 billion yen a year earlier.

The bank booked a 290 billion yen gain from converting Morgan Stanley preferred shares it acquired in 2008, giving it around a 22 percent stake in the U.S. investment bank.

ACQUISITIONS OVERSEAS

Taking advantage of European rivals' retreat in Asia and other markets, the Japanese lenders have enjoyed sharp growth in overseas lending and are actively looking for acquisitions.

In January, SMFG agreed to buy the aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland in a deal worth $7.3 billion, in the most aggressive acquisition by a Japanese lender since European banks began offloading non-core assets.

MUFG, whose UnionBanCal unit said it would buy California-based Pacific Capital Bancorp for about $1.5 billion, has said it may spend over 1 trillion yen in the next three years on overseas acquisitions.

But the forecast of record growth in the banks' overseas loan books is not enough to offset the decline in their home market, which still accounts for 70-80 percent of their profits.

Domestic lending is likely to remain weak, as businesses and households are skittish about spending in Japan's fragile economy.

Outstanding loans of major Japanese banks fell for the 30th straight month in April, down 1.3 percent from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data shows.