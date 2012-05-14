Japan mega banks face tough year as JGB gravy train slows

* Top banks' profits may fall this year

* JGB yields already ultra-low

* Three top banks hold combined $1.25 tln of JGBs

* Heavy JGB holdings raise concerns about risk

* MUFG, Mizuho, SMFG to release results after market close on Tuesday

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, May 15 Japan's top banks are set for profit declines this year after solid growth in the past two years as razor-thin yields curb their hefty government-bond trading gains and as a tepid domestic economy curtails loan appetite.

The top three lenders - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) - hold about $1.25 trillion worth of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on their books, which, if interest rates rise, could spur huge losses.

In recent times, however, their earnings have been boosted by JGB trading gains.

MUFG, Japan's No.1 lender by assets, logged 285 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in JGB trading gains for the nine months ended in December, while net interest income, or profits from lending activities, fell by 118 billion yen for the period. MUFG's 46 trillion yen JGB holding accounts for about 22 percent of its total assets.

The three banks have forecast net profit growth of between 5 percent and 54 percent for the year ended in March. They will announce their results on Tuesday.

As their loan books shrank due to the private sector's reluctance to borrow, the banks pumped up lending to the government via JGBs, whose prices rose amid the central bank's ultra-low interest policy.

But with the yield on the latest 10-year cash JGB at 0.850 percent, near its lowest since October 2010, the banks see limited room for JGB prices to rise and consequently few opportunities to make the kind of gains they enjoyed in recent years. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The banks' lending activities are also likely to remain weak, as businesses and households are skittish about spending in Japan's fragile economy. Outstanding loans of major Japanese banks fell for the 30th straight month in April, down 1.3 percent from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data shows.

Last month, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa warned of major risks to global growth even as he stuck to his view that Japan's economy is headed for a moderate recovery, signalling the bank's readiness to maintain its ultra-loose policy bias.

The central bank also separately highlighted the banks' heavy JGB holdings. The country's major banks will suffer 3.4 trillion yen in valuation losses on their bond holdings in case interest rates go up by 1 percent, the central bank said in April, though it added that the impact on their capital is limited.

Such a scenario is not imminent, analysts said.

"Still, given the sheer size of the banks' holdings, there are concerns for negative impact on banks when JGB yields jump," said Yuri Yoshida, analyst at Standard & Poor's in Tokyo.

BRIGHT SPOT

One bright spot is the overseas market, where the Japanese banks forecast their loan books will grow to record levels as they take up new clients relinquished by troubled European rivals.

But the impressive growth overseas is not enough to offset the decline in their home market, which still accounts for 70-80 percent of their profits.

MUFG's net profit is estimated to come in at 651.5 billion yen for the year ending in March 2013 in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while it is expected to book a 955.1 billion yen profit for the year ended in March. Last year's results include a $3.6 billion one-time gain from MUFG's 22 percent stake in Morgan Stanley.

Mizuho is expected by analysts to post a net profit of 374.2 billion yen for the year ending in March 2013, while it is estimated to show a net profit of 420 billion yen for the past financial year.

No. 3 lender SMFG's net profit is projected by analysts to come in at 441.2 billion yen for the year ending in March 2013, while it is estimated to report a net profit of 514.3 billion yen for the past financial year.