Japan's Pan Pacific fails to reach deal with BHP on 2015 copper charges

TOKYO Feb 4 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest smelter, said on Wednesday it had failed to agree on terms of copper processing fees with global miner BHP Billiton for 2015.
A spokesman said PPC's end-year negotiations on treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) with BHP "went on holiday".
There was no immediate comment from BHP.
In December, Pan Pacific won a 16 percent increase in TC/RC for 2015 in a deal with U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
