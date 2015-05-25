Goldman Sachs targets $1 bln in Japan renewable energy bonds

TOKYO May 25 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
plans to establish a bond facility to target $1 billion in
investment within the next few years in renewable energy
projects in Japan, people familiar with the plan said.
The latest initiative is part of Goldman's 2012 plan to
channel investments totaling $40 billion into renewable energy
projects over the next decade.
The Japan Renewable Project Bond Trust product will provide
a structure to give institutional investors the chance to invest
in investment grade-rated securitised renewable energy bonds. It
will initially focus on solar energy, and will be expanded to
other types of renewable energy assets as projects arise.
The initiative comes after a rush of investment into solar
following the introduction of preferential tariffs mandated by
the government in 2012 to promote the development of renewable
energy after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered the
Fukushima nuclear power plant crisis.
Since late 2013, a dozen solar projects across Japan for
which Goldman Sachs helped organise investor funding raised
about 9 billion yen ($74 million) through the sale of revenue
bonds that were rated "BBB" or above, with seven rated "A."
"Over the past year or two, I do think things are moving
much more faster than in the past 10 years," said Toru Inoue,
vice president at Goldman Sachs' infrastructure & structured
financing group, in a recent interview.
Goldman itself is also a significant investor in Japanese
solar projects. In August 2012, it established Japan Renewable
Energy, which builds and operates renewable energy platforms.
The size of Japan's total market for securitised
infrastructure products including renewable energy is difficult
to estimate and is dwarfed by the gargantuan Japanese government
bond market, market participants say.
But the Bank of Japan's massive quantitative easing
programme has kept yields at low levels. The 10-year JGB yield
was trading around 0.425 percent on Monday.
Investors who buy long-term infrastructure-backed notes get
their principal back at maturity and collect a stable stream of
coupon payments. Such bonds usually carry a premium over
similarly rated corporate bonds, according to bankers who
arrange financing for similar instruments.
($1 = 121.6300 yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)