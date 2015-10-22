JGBs edge up as U.S. bond gains, lower Nikkei give market lift

TOKYO Oct 22 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Thursday as gains by U.S. Treasuries and a slip in Tokyo's Nikkei gave the debt market a lift.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.310 percent. December 10-year JGB futures gained 0.07 point to 148.44.

Reflecting positive sentiment, an auction of 2-year JGBs attracted steady investor demand. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 2.5 trillion yen ($20.87 billion) auction rose to 4.20 from 3.71 at the previous sale last month.

U.S. bond prices broke a 4-day losing run and rose overnight in the wake of Wall Street's decline.

The Nikkei slid 0.5 percent as caution began to prevail ahead of the corporate earnings season. ($1 = 119.7700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)