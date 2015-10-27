JGBs gain on firmer Treasuries, sagging stocks

TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday with the market taking cues from firmer U.S. Treasuries and sagging Tokyo stocks.

The market also drew mild support after the Asahi newspaper reported that policymakers would discuss further monetary easing at Friday's rates meeting.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.300 percent, while the 30-year yield also declined a basis point to 1.340 percent.

With the market supported across the curve, an auction of 40-year debt was well-received by investors. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 400 billion yen ($3.32 billion) sale rose to 2.89 from 2.30 at the previous offering in August.

U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields retreating from two-week highs as stock market losses and disappointing data on domestic new home sales rekindled demand for low-risk government bonds. ($1 = 120.5600 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)