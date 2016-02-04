JGBs steady with yields close to record lows

TOKYO Feb 4 Japanese government bonds were
mostly steady in cash trading on Thursday with the benchmark
yield not far above a record low hit in the previous session,
while JGB futures firmed in line with weaker equities.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at
0.060 percent, a day after it touched a record low of 0.045
percent.
Yields have tumbled in the wake of the Bank of Japan's
surprise move on Friday to cut a benchmark interest rate below
zero.
"By pushing down interest rates and the yield curve, we hope
to push down real interest rates so that we can stimulate
consumption and investment," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told
parliament on Thursday.
A BOJ lending operation on Thursday drew zero bids for the
first time, suggesting investors believe rates will likely fall
further.
The five-year JGB yield edged down 1 basis
point to minus 0.150 percent, a fresh record low.
March 10-year JGB futures added 0.15 point to end
at 150.92, just 0.01 point shy of a record intraday high hit in
the previous session.
The Nikkei stock index ended down 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)