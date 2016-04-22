JGBs dip as safe-haven bids recede, Nikkei rise dims bonds' appeal

TOKYO, April 22 Japanese government bond prices dipped on Friday as safe-haven bids continued to recede as investor risk appetite improved globally.

JGBs also came under pressure from a rise in U.S. Treasury and German Bund yields. Euro zone bond yields jumped overnight as the market interpreted comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi as slightly less dovish than expected.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield climbed 1.5 basis points to minus 0.110 percent. The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.265 percent.

The Nikkei was effectively flat on Friday but has gained 3 percent this week, touching a 2-1/2-month high, dimming the appeal of JGBs. Equities rose globally this week, helped by a sharp bounce in prices of commodities such as crude oil. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)