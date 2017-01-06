JGBs lifted by stronger Treasuries, BOJ's buying operation

TOKYO Jan 6 The Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday, lifted by overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries and a debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan.

The 20-year JGB yield and the 30-year yield both fell by 1.5 basis points to 0.595 percent and 0.745 percent, respectively.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood flat at 0.055 percent amid caution towards the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day.

The BOJ purchased 410 billion yen ($3.54 billion) of JGBs on Friday with maturities ranging from five years to 10 years as a part of its regular bond-purchasing operation.

U.S. Treasuries gained broadly on Thursday following weaker-than-expected ADP private sector employment data. Uncertainty about the incoming Trump administration has also recently supported debt.

Investors are now focused on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report in which economists expected jobs gains of 178,000 in December.

($1 = 115.6900 yen)

