UPDATE 2-Japan sells 10-year bond at negative yield, sets G7 deflation landmark

| LONDON/TOKYO, March 1
LONDON/TOKYO, March 1 Japan became the first G7
nation to auction 10-year government bonds at a negative yield
on Tuesday, but a relentless whittling down of global inflation
meant investors still lapped up the highly rated debt.
Tokyo sold 2.4 trillion yen ($21.33 billion) of the
benchmark paper with a yield of -0.015 percent at the lowest
accepted price. The bid-to-cover ratio gauge of demand rose to
3.20 from 3.14 at the previous offering in January.
Analysts say other top-rated borrowers could also sell
benchmark 10-year debt at negative yields if inflation and
economic growth expectations remain as sluggish as they are now.
"Germany will get there as well, and yields will continue
falling, going negative where they aren't negative," said Steve
Barrow, G10 strategist at Standard Bank in London.
Germany is an obvious candidate, as market-based yields on
its 10-year paper are around 0.10 percent and yields on all its
bonds up to nine years are below zero.
Japan's 10-year yield fell below zero for the first time on
the secondary market three weeks ago, again setting a G7
precedent.
The downward force of global inflationary pressures thanks
to low oil prices, volatile financial markets, tightening
financial conditions and slowing growth are all reasons why
investors continue to buy bonds despite the low or negative
returns on offer.
The value of government bonds around the world registering
negative yields -- effectively a charge on lending -- is now
$6.4 trillion, JP Morgan said on Friday. That's 27.2 percent of
the bank's global government bond index.
The Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates in
January, starting to charge banks for some of their deposits at
the central bank in a bid to spur lending and invigorate the
economy.
On Tuesday Japanese government bond (JGB) yields languished
at record lows, with the 10-year touching -0.070
percent and the 30-year 0.765 percent.
JGBs, particularly short to mid-term paper, have continued
to attract demand from investors such as domestic banks, which
would rather park their money in debt than pay to deposit it at
the central bank.
But persistently low and negative yields could force some
Japanese investors to look overseas for greater returns.
"Institutional investors who want 10 years at negative
yields are few in number. So it remains to be seen if upcoming
10-year auctions will attract as much demand," said Naomi
Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
But returns in Europe are shrinking too.
Yields on all Swiss bonds out to 20 years maturity are
negative, and the European Central Bank is expected to ease
policy further next week, extending its quantitative easing
programme and cutting its -0.20 percent deposit rate even
further below zero.
($1 = 112.5200 yen)
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by the Tokyo
markets team and Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and John Stonestreet)