Nippon Life, other Japan life insurers join $375 mln Bunge loan

TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's three largest life
insurers, including Nippon Life Insurance Co, have joined more
than a dozen Japanese lenders in a $375 million syndicated loan
to U.S. trade house Bunge Ltd, the lenders said on
Friday.
The deal highlights a growing appetite for overseas lending
deals among Japanese insurers as they face ultra-low yields at
home.
Japan's life insurers, which must meet obligations on
long-term contracts with policyholders, have typically managed
their portfolios conservatively and put the bulk of their funds
in Japanese government bonds.
JGB yields have been pushed down near historical lows,
however, by two rounds of massive monetary stimulus by the Bank
of Japan, spurring executives at major life insurance companies
to look for higher-yield investments such as foreign bonds.
Nippon Life spokesman Akira Shibata said the Bunge
syndicated loan was the insurer's first loan to a foreign
company in eight years.
"As part of our diversification of our asset management, we
are increasing credit investments in and outside Japan," he
said.
Participants in the syndicated loan, arranged by Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), include Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co,
according to officials at SMBC and the insurance companies.
The loan to Bunge, a major trader of agricultural
commodities, was Meiji Yasuda's first to a foreign non-financial
company, a spokesman said.
The three life insurers joined the yen-denominated tranches
worth 34.5 billion yen ($290 million), SMBC said.
"Japanese life insurers are also looking for other overseas
lending opportunities and the bank expects to arrange more such
deals," said SMBC spokesman Tomoyuki Narita.
Ten Japanese regional banks also participated in the
syndicated loan, with five lenders including Joyo Bank Ltd
providing dollar-denominated loans.
Flush with deposits from pensioners, Japan's regional banks
are also struggling to find attractive investments amid
prolonged weakness in loan demand.
($1 = 119.3400 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)