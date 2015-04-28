Japan lawmakers submit casino legalisation bill -sources

TOKYO, April 28 Japan's pro-casino lawmakers
have submitted a casino legalisation bill to parliament, sources
said on Tuesday, a move Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has supported
as a part of his economic growth strategy.
Lawmakers have said it was unclear when the bill would be
passed. It has been delayed repeatedly amid opposition from
lawmakers worried about gambling addiction.
Companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp and MGM
Resorts International are vying to win licences to
operate casinos in Japan, a market that brokerage CLSA estimates
could generate annual revenue of $40 billion. But analysts have
said it was already looking difficult to build resorts in time
for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
