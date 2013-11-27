Hot springs are passe - Japan's tourist towns covet casinos

| OTARU/SASEBO, Japan
OTARU/SASEBO, Japan Nov 28 Ageing and
shrinking, Japan's country towns want to gamble away their
economic and demographic woes.
With lawmakers planning to submit legislation soon to open
Japan to casino gambling, likely in time for the 2020 Olympics,
several small cities, hot spring towns and tourist destinations
are pushing to get one of the coveted licences.
Japan is one of the world's last untapped gaming markets
and, with a wealthy population and proximity to China, could
generate $15 billion annually from casinos, industry experts
say. That would make it the world's second-largest gambling
destination after Macau.
So far, the cities of Tokyo and Osaka have garnered much of
the attention, but even towns like Sasebo, a once-proud
shipbuilding centre in southern Japan, and the ageing port city
of Otaru to the north, are hoping to set up casinos to draw
tourists, generate tax revenues and reverse demographic decline.
"Hot springs, Japanese cuisine, Mt. Fuji and geisha (female
entertainers) - these traditional Japanese things alone are not
enough," said Kanekiyo Morita, a hotel executive who has
proposed a pyramid-shaped casino in Atami, a hot springs town in
central Japan.
"Japan's population is rapidly declining and, for tourist
towns, getting foreigners to visit is extremely important."
Lawmakers are planning to submit an initial bill aimed at
legalizing casinos by December 6 - when the current session of
parliament ends - and enact concrete laws in 2015. The bill is
thought to have a decent chance of passing with the
business-friendly Liberal Democratic Party in power and Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe backing the move.
The lawmakers have proposed two types of licences - one for
large integrated resorts run by global operators featuring
convention and entertainment facilities in addition to expansive
gambling floors, and another for more compact gambling resorts
in the countryside.
But they have also recommended that Japan limit the number
of licences, prioritising locations promising the biggest
economic impact and with the capacity to attract overseas
tourists.
"I don't mean to negate Tokyo and Osaka," said Keiichi
Kimura, who heads a consultancy and advises local governments
and casino operators interested in Japan. "But it's just not
right to be focusing the debate on those two places only."
CASINO IN A DUTCH TOWN
Las Vegas Sands Corp and MGM Resorts International
have made it clear that Osaka and the Tokyo region are
their primary targets.
"These are the locations you can drive that kind of business
tourism into and are known as commercial and financial hubs,"
George Tanasijevich, president of Las Vegas Sands unit Marina
Bay Sands, told Reuters after a presentation in Setpember in
which he showed a mock-up for a casino resort on Tokyo Bay.
While lawmakers have not indicated how many locations would
be given the right to develop a casino, some politicians
involved in the discussions have suggested that one or two
licences might be allocated to big cities and one or two to
regional economies.
In Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture, business and political
leaders want to secure one of those spots for a proposed casino
alongside the windmills and canals of Huis Ten Bosch, a theme
park modelled on a 17th century Dutch town.
The complex, which would include a hotel and entertainment
facilities in addition to gaming tables and slot machines, would
generate nearly $1 billion in annual revenues, the local group
estimates, jolting new life into a region that once had a
vibrant manufacturing sector but is increasingly reliant on
tourism. The plan is to attract tourists from nearby South
Korea, China and Taiwan in addition to locals.
"Tokyo shouldn't absorb everything," said Hideo Sawada, the
chairman of travel agent H.I.S., which owns Huis Ten Bosch. "We
need balanced growth between Tokyo and the local cities."
EUROPEAN CONNECTION
In contrast to the massive resorts of Las Vegas and
Singapore, aspiring hosts outside the big cities are looking to
the more compact facilities of Europe as a guide.
The German spa town of Baden-Baden, which also has casinos,
is serving as a model for casino proponents in two traditional
hot springs towns - Atami, in Shizuoka Prefecture, and Naruto,
in southwestern Japan's Tokushima Prefecture.
Casinos Austria AG and Switzerland's Grand Casino Luzern,
both of which say they are considering entering the Japanese
market with a local partner but don't have billions of dollars
to spend. To cut costs, they could use existing hotels and
buildings.
"There are buildings that could be re-utilised and
rejuvenated in Japan. That's a key feature of the European
model," Grand Casino Luzern CEO Wolfgang Bliem, who recently
spoke at casino conferences in Naruto and Tokyo, told Reuters.
"The casino operation should blend into the community."
Big-ticket casinos set up in recent years have cost billions
of dollars. The Marina Bay Sands, built on the mouth of the
Singapore River, cost $6 billion while the Sands Cotai Central
that opened in Macau last year cost $5 billion. Las Vegas
magnate Steve Wynn has said his new Macau luxury resort, set to
include a large lake with dancing water fountains and air
conditioned gondolas, will cost $4 billion.
MOUNTAINS AND BEACHES
The northernmost island of Hokkaido is shaping up as one of
the key casino battlegrounds with three locations - the port
towns of Otaru and Tomakomai and Kushiro on the eastern coast -
officially putting themselves forward as aspiring hosts.
Hokkaido, which draws tourists seeking a cooler location in
the summer and skiers in the winter, has been cited by casino
executives as one of the most attractive spots outside Tokyo and
Osaka, along with the beaches of Okinawa in the south.
Caesars Entertainment Corp said both Hokkaido and
Okinawa were on its radar screen. It has visited officials in
Kushiro, a Hokkaido city of 200,000 that is proposing a casino
built around a hot springs resort that would also promote the
culture of the indigenous Ainu people.
Caesars is qualified to run a casino in Japan regardless of
whether it is "an urban resort in Tokyo or Osaka, a beach resort
in Okinawa, or a mountain resort in Hokkaido," said Steven
Tight, head of the company's international development division.
Casinos Austria is one of the global casino operators that
has shown an interest in Otaru, a harbour town whose proximity
to Sapporo, the biggest city on Hokkaido, is considered a key
asset in the casino stakes.
While Otaru attracts nearly 7 million tourists a year, too
many pass through, spending a fraction of what they would if
they stayed overnight. Otaru Mayor Yoshiharu Nakamatsu thinks a
casino - perhaps one along the town's canal district or inside a
retired cruise ship in the harbor - would change that.
Without a catalyst, he warns Otaru faces a bleak future. A
third of its residents are above the age of 65, well above the
national average and the highest among cities in Hokkaido.
"Our economy faces a negative spiral," Nakamatsu said in an
interview last month. "Otaru is not the only place with these
problems."