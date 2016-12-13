UPDATE 2-Japan casino bill clears panel, paves way to legalise gambling

* Bill would allow high-stakes gambling for first time
* Market estimated at up to $40 bln a year
* PM Abe's coalition has the votes to enact bill Wednesday
(Adds picture available)
By Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, Dec 13 A contentious bill to legalise
casinos in Japan cleared a key parliamentary panel on Tuesday,
paving the way for high-stakes gambling in the world's
third-biggest economy.
Brushing off concerns - even from within Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition - over gambling addiction and
other social ills, lawmakers in an upper house committee
approved the bill, which essentially assures its enactment into
law. It had failed repeatedly in previous parliaments to come up
for a vote.
Domestic and international companies from MGM Resorts
International to Japanese game-machine maker Sega Sammy
Holdings Inc could benefit from legalised casinos in
Japan, a market that brokerage CLSA estimates could be worth up
to $40 billion a year.
Abe coalition has a strong majority in the upper house, so
the bill is almost certain to be approved by the full chamber on
Wednesday, the last day of this parliamentary session. It has
already cleared the lower house.
Vocal criticism of the bill from both the ruling coalition
and opposition parties had centred on concerns about
gambling-related social ills such as addiction and organised
crime.
An opinion poll this week by public broadcaster NHK found
opposition at 44 percent and support at just 12 percent, with 34
percent of respondents undecided.
"Whether casinos will be a plus or not for society is not
only a question of making money," said Masaaki Machida of
gambling addiction support group Hopehill.
"Costs for treating, imprisoning, or hospitalising (addicts)
would be a spiritual, economic and social loss for Japan."
Supporters of the bill, which allows for large-scale
projects that combine casinos with hotel, shopping and
conference space, see casinos as a way to boost tourism - a key
success of Abe's economic growth policies.
Proponents hope to submit legislation next year to set out
full details of the construction, regulation and location of
these "integrated resorts."
Tokyo, neighbouring Yokohama and the western city of Osaka
are in the running as potential locations for casinos. Smaller
places on the islands of Kyushu and Hokkaido are also hopeful of
being selected.
Japan is already home to government-backed gambling in the
form of betting on horse, boat and bicycle races.
"Pachinko" pinball parlours, ubiquitous in Japanese towns
and cities, are also tolerated despite their legally grey
status.
($1=115.37 yen)
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by William Mallard and
Neil Fullick)