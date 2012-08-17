Japan sends back Chinese activists after island landing -Kyodo

TOKYO Aug 17 Japan has sent home several
Chinese activists who were arrested after they landed on an
island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, Kyodo news agency said
on Friday, as Japanese authorities sought to defuse tensions
between the two Asian neighbours over the disputed territory.
The first group of activists boarded a plane heading for
Hong Kong from Okinawa in southern Japan and the remainder of
the 14 activists will depart by ship later on Friday.
The feud over the uninhabited isles, known as the Senkaku in
Japan and the Diaoyu in China, which lie near potentially rich
gas reserves, is one of several that are fraying Japan's ties
with Asian neighbours China and South Korea nearly seven decades
after the end of World War Two.