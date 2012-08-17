RPT-Japan poised to send back Chinese sea activists-reports

BEIJING Aug 17 Japan was poised to send back 14
Chinese activists on Friday after some of them landed on an
island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, media reports from
both countries said, a move that could ease tension between
Asia's two largest economies.
The activists were detained on Wednesday after using a boat
to land on the rocky, uninhabited isles known as the Senkaku in
Japan and the Diaoyu in China. Since then Beijing has issued a
succession of demands for their immediate release.
The quarrel over the islands, which lie near potentially rich
gas reserves, is one of several dogging Japan's ties with Asian
neighbours China and South Korea nearly seven decades after the
end of World War Two.
In 2010, tensions between Beijing and Tokyo flared after
Japan seized a Chinese fishing trawler in the same waters after
it collided with a Japanese patrol boat and detained its captain
for more than two weeks. The two sides appear eager to avoid a
similar diplomatic showdown this time.
The China Daily cited unidentified Chinese diplomats as
saying "all the 14 activists will be returned to Hong Kong no
later than Friday".
The website of China's official People's Daily said they
were likely to be returned on Friday night, without citing
specific sources.
Japanese police had handed the activists over to immigration
authorities, Japan's Jiji News reported on Friday, which would
be a prelude to their deportation some time later in the day.
The renewed maritime tensions have echoed China's recent
tangles with Southeast Asian counties over rival territorial
claims in the South China Sea.
China's lengthening naval reach has fed worries that Beijing
could brandish its military might to get its way in the mosaic
of sovereignty disputes in nearby seas.
But experts have said both Beijing and Tokyo probably want
to cool things down, given their close economic ties.
"Tokyo has behaved rather moderately this time," Zhou
Yongsheng, an expert on Japanese studies at China Foreign
Affairs University, told the China Daily.