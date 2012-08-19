UPDATE 5-Landings, protests stoke Japan-China islands dispute

* Tokyo and Beijing in decades-long feud over islands
* Row aggravated by Chinese World War Two resentment
* China says its territorial integrity violated
By Chris Meyers
EAST CHINA SEA, Aug 19 Anti-Japanese protests
rocked Chinese cities on Sunday after nationalists from Japan
landed on an East China Sea island at the heart of a territorial
dispute between the two nations, the largest flare-up of Chinese
public anger over Japan in years.
In several Chinese cities, thousands took to the streets,
including in Shenzhen where small groups overturned Japanese
cars and shouted slogans denouncing Japan's claim over the
islands, in footage carried by Hong Kong's Cable Television.
Some used bare fists to smash in the windows of a white
Honda Chinese police car as others rocked and pushed the car
over to jubilant cheers. Others stomped on the overturned
vehicles, screaming and waving the Chinese flag. Police arrested
several protesters in Shenzhen after the demonstrations.
"The illegal behaviour of Japanese right-wingers has
violated China's territorial sovereignty," China's foreign
ministry said in a statement, saying Beijing had lodged an
official protest.
Tokyo and Beijing have been feuding for decades over the
island chain, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in
China, near potentially huge maritime gas fields.
The country-wide demonstrations reflect lingering resentment
among many Chinese over Japan's World War Two occupation, with
some in the crowds urging Beijing's Communist Party leaders to
stand up more to Tokyo.
"They should return the islands to us and apologise," said a
young man in the Shenzhen protest, as others around him, both
young and old, brandished Chinese flags and banners demanding
that Japan leave the islands.
Japanese news agency Kyodo said protesters numbered in the
thousands in the cities of Shenzhen and Hangzhou and reported
that groups of protesters had burned Japanese flags and had
broken into Japanese restaurants.
In Guangzhou, hundreds protested outside the Japanese
consulate, which was ringed by Chinese police and steel
barricades.
Tensions flared last week after seven of a group of 14
Chinese activists slipped past Japan's Coast Guard to land on
one of the uninhabited isles and raised a Chinese flag.
Keen to avoid a rerun of a nasty feud that chilled economic
and diplomatic ties in 2010, Japan deported the activists within
days and Beijing's response was relatively muted.
But the stand-off escalated again early on Sunday when 10
members o f a group of more than 100 Japanese nationalists who
had sailed to the island chain swam ashore to one of the islets
and waved Japanese flags.
Three Japanese Coast Guard vessels were nearby, a Reuters TV
journalist on board one of the boats said.
"I was hoping that someone with a real sense of Japanese
spirit and courage would go and land and raise the flag, I just
feel they've done a good job," said Kazuko Uematsu, a local
lawmaker from Shizuoka Prefecture wh o was part of the flotilla.
"DON'T MESS AROUND"
The activists later swam back to their boats and were being
questioned by Japanese customs officials.
Japan's government had denied the group permission to land
on the islands, which it leases from private Japanese citizens.
"This is a way of saying to not mess around," Toshio
Tamogami, a leader of the Japanese group, said before the
flotilla set sail on Saturday. "We hope to convey ... both to
China and the Japanese people that the Senkaku are our
territory," Tamogami said.
The flotilla included several members of parliament and
local lawmakers.
The last major spate of anti-Japanese protests in China took
place in 2010, after Japan arrested the captain of a fishing
boat after it collided with Japanese Coast Guard ships near the
Diaoyu islands.
The latest dispute has parallels with Beijing's other recent
tangles with Southeast Asian countries over rival territorial
claims in the South China Sea.
China's expanding naval reach has stoked worries it could
brandish its military might to get its way.
The Sino-Japanese row has intensified in recent months since
the nationalist governor of Tokyo proposed that the Tokyo
Metropolitan Government buy the isles, prompting the central
government to make its own bid to purchase them instead.
Japan's ties with South Korea, where resentment over its
1910-1945 colonisation remains, have also frayed since South
Korean President Lee Myung-bak visited an uninhabited island
claimed by both countries.
About 30 South Koreans held a ceremony on Sunday to unveil a
monument on one of the barely inhabited islands, which are known
as Dokdo in South Korea and as Takeshima in Japan.
The 1.2-metre tall monument is engraved with the Korean word
for "Dokdo" on the front and "Republic of Korea" in Lee's
handwriting on the back.
His ratings in tatters ahead of an election that may come
soon, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda faces domestic
pressure to take a tough stance with Japan's neighbours over the
island disputes.
This is despite deep economic links and efforts by Seoul and
Tokyo, both close U.S. allies, to forge closer security ties.