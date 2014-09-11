Two years after protests, "China risk" still haunts Japan firms

| DANYANG, China, Sept 12
DANYANG, China, Sept 12 Amid a revival in sales
of Japanese goods in China and talk of renewed investment from
some big firms such as Toyota, a dusty industrial park near
Nanjing offers a cold reality check on the health of ties
between Asia's two biggest economies.
Despite offering rent-free premises for the first three
years to companies expanding to China, the Japan Automotive
Parts Industrial Center (JAPIC), set up in Danyang, 200 km (120
miles) west of Shanghai, in 2011, remains near empty.
A visit to the Danyang park, the brainchild of former Toyota
Motor Corp executive Kazuo Azuma, challenges the view
that Japan Inc's engagement with China is slowly recovering from
the shock of anti-Japanese protests that erupted two years ago.
"Do we see any ray of hope?" asks Azuma, who has spent more
than 20 years in China, mostly building factories for Toyota.
"To be honest, none at the moment. Japan's full of risk-birds
chirping, 'China risk.'"
Azuma's vision was to transplant up to 400 auto parts makers
from Japan's industrial heartland, to help them survive the
global shift in car demand to emerging economies. China, which
is expected to generate annual sales of well above 30 million
vehicles by 2020, appears the obvious choice for such firms to
establish a base.
But JAPIC has only 24 parts producers in operation - half of
what had been envisioned by now.
Azuma and the Danyang local government, which has invested
at least 220 million yuan ($36 million) in the project, have
called off the second and third phases of construction.
They have also decided to drop "Japan" from the park's
name and to try to woo Taiwanese and other suppliers with ties
with Japanese producers.
INVESTMENT SLUMP
Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing spiked in September 2012
after Japan nationalised a small chain of disputed islets in the
East China Sea, triggering sometimes violent demonstrations and
a boycott of Japanese goods by some Chinese consumers.
Firms such as Toyota, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan
Motor Co Ltd saw sales slump.
Japan's direct investments to China fell nearly 20 percent
in 2013 and dropped another 40 percent to 300.8 billion yen
($2.8 billion) during the first half of 2014 compared with a
year earlier.
Southeast Asia became a primary destination for Japanese
investment, attracting almost three times the amount going to
China. During the first half of this year Southeast Asia
attracted 878.1 billion yen worth of investments.
Jing Donggen, a senior Danyang government official in charge
of the economic development zone where JAPIC is located, thinks
the downturn in Japanese interest is temporary.
"We're confident in this programme because there is limited
growth opportunity for Japan's small- and medium-sized companies
in their homeland," he said.
There is some recent evidence from bigger Japanese companies
to support that hope, with the major car makers, for example,
seeing some pick-up in sales and making bullish forecasts.
Honda is aiming to boost volumes by 19 percent to 900,000
vehicles this year. Toyota, which is also trying to boost sales
by about 20 percent to 1.1 million vehicles in 2014, is
considering adding manufacturing capacity again, possibly
building a new assembly plant by as early as 2018.
Yet smaller companies remain wary.
Kyowa Metal Works Co., a manual transmission supplier in
Yokohama, passed up an opportunity to expand its operations in
Wuhan in 2012, opting instead for a 2 billion yen move to open a
plant near Jakarta.
"If there are political conflicts in China, who knows. We
might not be able to repatriate what we have invested," said
Chief Executive Masumi Takashima.
EXPATS LEAVING
In the short-term, it may not matter much to China that
Japanese firms, which have long been the top direct investors in
China excluding Hong Kong and Taiwan, are now holding back.
Investors from other economies, including Singapore and
South Korea, are eagerly taking up the slack. After two decades
of development, China's auto industry is also less reliant on
foreign expertise and know-how.
But in the longer run, the slowing Japanese investment could
deal a blow to the development of Chinese technology, especially
if China looks to expand in more cutting-edge areas, such as
hydrogen fuel propulsion.
To be sure, most Japanese companies aren't about to give up
on China completely. Many of those who have set up operations at
JAPIC remain positive.
Konan Kogyo K.K., a small electrostatic painting company
based near Toyota City, began operating a metal painting line in
Danyang with 50 workers in early 2012 and is contemplating
opening another line to double capacity.
"It would be a lie if I said we are not concerned about the
political tension between Japan and China," says Konan's
Danyang-based manager Hiromitsu Ozaki. "But I think we made the
right decision to open shop here."
But other evidence from the ground is bleak. In Beijing and
Shanghai, there is an exodus of Japanese expatriates and their
families, though air pollution and a general economic slowdown
are also blamed, along with the political tensions.
The number of Japanese nationals living in Shanghai
and neighbouring Jiangsu fell 18 percent to 60,300 over the year
through October 2013, the first decline since the Japanese
consulate in Shanghai began conducting the survey in 1994.
The Japanese school of Beijing's student population has
fallen to 480, from more than 600 last year.
Azuma bemoans that Japanese firms no longer appear capable
of looking at China objectively.
"If there are 100 news items about China and 10 are bad, all
10 items would make the evening news, but the rest is ignored
because anything negative on China sells in Japan," he said.
(1 US dollar = 6.1301 Chinese yuan)
(1 US dollar = 106.8700 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Alex
Richardson)