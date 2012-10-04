Island plans by Tokyo's nationalist governor may stoke fresh China tensions

| TOKYO
TOKYO Oct 4 Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara, a
fiery nationalist whose failed bid to buy a group of disputed
islands ignited a crisis with China, is pushing ahead with a
plan to build structures there to hammer home Japan's claim,
officials involved told Reuters.
Although such a move is not imminent, it would be certain to
strain Japan's already shaky relations with China and could
prompt a rebuke from the Obama administration, which has urged
both sides to ease tensions by setting aside the dispute.
Ishihara's gambit appears aimed at forcing a new showdown in
the island dispute with China. It is based on the view that
Japan's main opposition -- the conservative Liberal Democratic
Party (LDP) -- is likely to take power in an election in the
coming months and that it would be receptive to his hard-line
policies, two officials close to Ishihara said.
Akiko Santo, a member of the House of Councillors from the
LDP, said Ishihara would try to win support from a new
government to use about $19 million he has raised from
contributors to build some basic infrastructure on the islands.
Ishihara's deputy, Naoki Inose, has confirmed the plan.
They claim that construction of a lighthouse, radio
transmitter or basic harbour facilities would increase safety
for Japanese fishermen. It was not clear how -- or even whether
-- such private funds could be used for construction on
government property.
Ishihara set off the slide in Japan-China relations with his
initial bid to buy the islands, ensuring his next steps in the
dispute will be scrutinized.
Narushige Michishita, an associate professor at the National
Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo, said Ishihara's
push could "re-create the situation we have just gone through --
strong reaction from China followed by demonstrations and
attacks on Japanese companies."
That effort was thwarted when the national government outbid
Ishihara last month with a taxpayer-funded bid to acquire three
of the isolated islands called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu
in China.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's nationalisation of the
islands was intended to keep them from Ishihara and to head off
a more damaging confrontation with China.
But the Japanese government's move triggered a wave of
protests in China that shuttered Japanese factories and stores,
disrupted trade and prompted Beijing to strengthen its own claim
to the disputed territory.
'SACRED TERRITORY'
China has claimed the islands as its "sacred territory" and
says its claim predates Japan's. Patrol ships from the two
countries have been circling in a standoff in the waters off the
disputed islands, raising concern that a collision or other
incident could escalate into a bigger clash.
Now an independent, Ishihara has been governor of Tokyo
since 1999. A former LDP member and author, he is best known for
writing "The Japan that Can Say No," a 1989 book that urged
Japan to step away from reliance on the United States.
The LDP is expected to capitalise on frustration with Noda's
government and his Democratic Party of Japan, which took power
in 2009 but has been criticised for its response to last year's
earthquake and nuclear disaster and its economic stewardship.
Last month, former prime minister Shinzo Abe was elected to
lead the LDP as the party heads into an election that could be
called before year end. Abe's selection as his chief aide,
Shigeru Ishiba, is a defense expert who has argued Japan should
take stronger action to protect territory it claims in disputes
with China and South Korea.
Ishihara began raising private contributions from supporters
earlier in the year to buy the islands in the East China Sea.
"The funds will be used when something can be done together
with the LDP," said Santo, an Ishihara ally who had tried to
broker Tokyo's effort to buy the islands from the family that
has owned them since the late 1970s.
Tokyo vice governor Inose added: "With an Ishiba or Abe
government we could use the funds we have raised to build some
kind of shelter for ships or a transmitter or lighthouse."
Ishihara, 80, had said on Sept. 11 -- the day the national
government signed a contract to buy the islands -- that the
Tokyo government could hand over the money it raised "if the
next administration agreed to build a minimum of infrastructure"
on the disputed territory.
Inose and Santo indicated those plans were still moving
ahead even after the wave of costly protests in China and the
escalating tension between the two sides over the past month.
Recent opinion polls show the LDP as more popular than the
center-left DPJ and Abe as having more support than Noda among
Japanese voters. That could create a new opening for Ishihara to
push his plans for the disputed islands.
Noda, 55, said last month his priority was to "maintain
stable administration" over the islands and questions of any
construction on the property should be taken up later.
"We are already maintaining and controlling (the islands) in
a calm and stable manner," Japan Foreign Koichiro Gemba said on
Wednesday when asked about proposals to build on the islands.
By contrast Abe, 58, said during his campaign for LDP
leadership that he would consider setting up a shelter for
fishing boats and facilities where civil servants can stay
permanently to strengthen Japan's control over the islands.
Now that Abe has taken the LDP's helm, his stance on
territorial disputes will be reflected in the party's policy, an
LDP official in the party's policy planning wing said.
"I think Abe and Ishiba are of the same mind here (as
Ishihara)," Santo told Reuters. "Of course, all of this depends
on the LDP taking back power in the next election."