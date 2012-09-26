版本:
Japan sees no need to compromise on island sovereignty-PM Noda

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Japan has sovereignty over the islands at the heart of a dispute with China and therefore will not compromise on ownership, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday.

"They are an inherent part of our territory in light of history and also under international law," Noda said in reference to the Senkaku Islands.

"Therefore, there cannot be any compromise that represents a retreat from this position," he told a news conference in New York after attending the U.N. General Assembly.

