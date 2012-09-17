版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 17:55 BJT

Japan top retailer Seven & I to close hundreds of shops across China

TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's top general retailer, Seven & I Holdings, will close 13 Ito Yokado supermarkets and 198 "7-11" convenience stores in China, a company spokesman said, after violent protests flared over a territorial dispute between Asia's two largest economies.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐