CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Suzuki: China dealership Sept sales -42.5 pct y/y

percent and vehicles sold to 16,020 from 15,446)
TOKYO Oct 9 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
said sales to dealerships in China in September fell 42.5
percent from a year earlier, following a territorial spat
between Asia's two biggest economies that sparked violent
anti-Japanese protests in China.
Suzuki sold 16,020 vehicles to dealerships in the world's
biggest auto market in September, the company said on Tuesday.
