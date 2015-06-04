Japan's utilities settle annual Russian coal price down 17 pct

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
TOKYO, June 4 Russia's biggest coal supplier and Japanese utilities have settled a thermal coal import contract at around $72 per tonne for the year that started April 1, down 17 percent from the previous fiscal year, industry sources said on Thursday.
The sources said the deal with SUEK Plc, parent of Russia's Siberian Coal Energy Co, was likely based on the earlier coal contract settlements between Tohoku Electric Power and global mining groups Rio Tinto and Glencore Xstrata at just under $68 a tonne, also down 17 percent on year.
"We've agreed with SUEK on an import price which is around 17 percent lower than last year," said a source at a Japanese utility who was directly involved in the talks.
A second source at another utility said the settlement price was around $72 a tonne.
Japanese utilities have been buying more coal from Russia to diversify their procurement sources as they rely on Australia for about 74 percent of their total imports, the sources said.
Japan imported 9.69 million tonnes of thermal coal from Russia last year, up 23.5 percent from 2013 and accounting for nearly 9 percent of total thermal coal imports.
An official at SUEK's Tokyo office said the company does not comment on the confidential price talks. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.