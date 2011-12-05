UPDATE 1-Pan Pacific agrees to 12.4 pct rise in 2012 TC/RCs

* Agrees to $63.5/T, 6.35 cents/pound under 2-yr brick
contract
* Same rate as China's Jiangxi
* Japan's two other smelters no comment
TOKYO, Dec 5 A source at Pan Pacific
Copper said Japan's biggest copper smelter and global
miner Freeport McMoRan Copper & Cold have agreed a 12.4
percent rise in term treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for
2012 copper concentrate shipment, the same rate as China's
Jiangxi Copper.
The Japanese smelter and U.S. miner agreed to $63.5 a tonne
and 6.35 U.S. cents a pound for the charges under the two-year
brick contract, up from $56.5 and 5.65 cents for the whole of
2011, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the terms.
The price rise will be the second straight year Chinese and
Japanese smelters have won higher TC/RCs from the global miner,
despite the ongoing strike at Freeport's Grasberg mine in
Indonesia, which has been extended into a third month to Dec.
15.
Japan's two other big smelters, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co
and Mitsubishi Materials, declined to comment
on whether they have struck a deal.
Jiangxi Copper, China's top copper smelter, last month
agreed to the rate for 100,000 tonnes of term concentrate from
Freeport's mines, flat from 2011, a company source told Reuters.
TC/RCs are paid by Freeport to smelters for converting its
concentrate into refined metal and deducted from concentrate
sale prices based on London Metal Exchange copper prices
.
Charges typically rise when supplies are higher or demand
falls in the global market.
The industrial dispute over pay in Indonesia and the
subsequent reduced supply from the giant mine have tightened the
copper market, even though rapid demand growth in China has
slowed down in the wake of the European debt crisis.
Pan Pacific is a part of JX Holdings Inc.