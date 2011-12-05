Pan Pacific agrees to 12.4 pct rise in 2012 TC/RCs

TOKYO Dec 5 Pan Pacific Copper,
Japan's biggest copper smelter, and Freeport McMoRan Copper &
Cold Inc have agreed to treatment and refining charges
of $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 U.S. cents a pound for 2012
concentrate shipments, the same rate as China's Jiangxi Copper
, a Pan Pacific source said.
That is a 12.4 percent rise from the 2011 charges of $56.5
and 5.65 cents per pound.
Jiangxi Copper, China's top copper smelter, last month
agreed to the rate for 100,000 tonnes of term concentrates from
Freeport's mines, flat from 2011, a company source told Reuters.
Treatment and refining charges are the fees paid by sellers
of copper concentrates to smelters for processing the raw
material into metal.