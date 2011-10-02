Japan eyes private firms help on cyber attacks-media

TOKYO Oct 2 Japan plans to work more closely
with private companies by sharing information on cyber attacks
after defence contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
was hacked, Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.
The government also aims to ratify an international treaty
on online crimes, the Nikkei said without citing a source.
The United States has recently pressured Japan to take more
action against cyber attacks after Mitsubishi Heavy, which works
closely with Boeing , said in September network
information such as IP addresses may have been leaked.
Tokyo is considering asking private companies including
utilities, railway operators, defence contractors, automakers
and electronics to sign an agreement with public bodies to share
information on cyber attacks, the Nikkei said.
Once the agreement is in place, the government and the
public bodies would then widely share information on such
attacks without identifying which firms were targeted, the
Nikkei said.
But Tokyo will not establish a new law requiring firms to
report online breaches to the government as this would be too
difficult, the Nikkei reported.
The government also plans to ratify the Convention on
Cybercrime, a treaty dealing with network security breaches and
other online crimes by establishing an international network to
provide help to investigators globally, the Nikkei said.
Japan, which in 2001 signed the treaty initiated by the
Council of Europe, is among the nearly 50 countries that have
signed or ratified the treaty, but it has yet to bring this into
force.
The government will hold a meeting on Friday to boost
information security, the Nikkei reported.
Mitsubishi Heavy has said it so far had not confirmed any
leaks on its products or technologies. An outside contractor is
now checking whether any sensitive data had been breached.
Rivals IHI Corp and Kawasaki Heavy Industries
have also said they have received suspicious e-mails.
It is unclear who was responsible for the attacks.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Sugita Katyal)