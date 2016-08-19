UPDATE 2-Japan eyes fighter drone, seeks record defence budget amid China assertiveness

* Japan military tech plan aims at drone fighter in 20 years
By Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO, Aug 19 Japan aims to develop a prototype
drone fighter jet in two decades with private sector help in a
technology strategy that focuses on weapons communications and
lasers, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The plan will be announced this month when the Defence
Ministry also unveils its request for a record budget of 5.16
trillion yen ($51 billion) for fiscal 2017, as tension rises in
the East China Sea and North Korea steps up its missile threat,
government officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The military technology plan calls for first developing an
unmanned surveillance aircraft in the next decade and then an
unmanned fighter jet 10 years later, the document showed.
The rise of 2.3 percent over this year's budget of 5.05
trillion yen marks the fifth successive annual increase sought
by the ministry, which is keen to stiffen Japan's defences as
North Korea upgrades its ballistic missile technology.
However, one security analyst said the spending was
insufficient. "The security environment surrounding Japan is
severe, due to neighbouring North Korea and China," said Takashi
Kawakami, a security expert at Japan's Takushoku University.
"I personally think it's not enough."
Japan will this month formally unveil budget requests for
its defence and other ministries for the year ending March 2018.
The defence ministry's request covers the 100 billion yen
cost to upgrade Japan's PAC-3 missile defence system, said one
government source, who declined to be identified, as he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Such an upgrade would roughly double the missile system's
range to more than 30 km (19 miles), other sources have said.
The budget proposal also includes the cost of production of
the Block IIA version of the Standard Missile-3 system being
jointly developed with the United States to shoot down missiles
at higher altitudes, the source added.
The ministry will also allocate budget funds to acquire an
upgraded version of the F-35 stealth fighter, made by U.S.
company Lockheed Martin Corp, the source said.
The budget request also includes the cost of strengthening
the coast guard in the southern islands of Miyakojima and Amami
Oshima to allay worries over China's more assertive activities
in the East China Sea, said the source.
Tension mounted this month after a growing number of Chinese
coast guard and other vessels sailed near disputed islets in the
East China Sea.
Japan, China and South Korea are in talks to hold a meeting
of their foreign ministers next week.
($1=100 yen)
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Kaori Kaneko and Linda
Sieg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Nick Macfie)