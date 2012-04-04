UPDATE 1-Japan, Britain in talks on joint arms development

TOKYO, April 4 Japan and Britain hope to reach a
deal to begin joint development of arms following Tokyo's easing
of its ban on exports of military equipment late last year,
Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.
It would mark the first time that Japan has worked with a
country other than the United States on military equipment after
making an exception for the U.S. missile defence programme.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and his British
counterpart David Cameron are expected to formally agree to
begin talks when they meet on April 10 in Tokyo, Japan's
Mainichi daily reported on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed that
"discussions are occurring", but said it was too early to say an
agreement had been reached.
"The UK will continue to work with the Japanese ministry of
defence to identify the best opportunities for our defence
industries to cooperate on equipment projects following the
announcement of changes to the Japanese policy on overseas
transfer of defence equipment," the UK defence ministry said in
a statement released in response to the Mainichi report.
The newspaper quoted an unidentified senior defence ministry
official as saying that it could take the two countries about a
year to decide on specific items for joint development as even
with the relaxation of rules, Japan still imposes restrictions
on sales to third parties.
The two countries may gradually start joint development with
small military equipment, rather than big machines like
fighters, it said, quoting an unidentified senior foreign
ministry official.
Japan in December decided to relax its self-imposed
decades-old ban to allow it to take part in the joint
development and production of arms with other countries and to
supply military equipment for humanitarian missions, opening new
markets to its defence contractors.
Other countries such as Australia and France have also
expressed interest in working with Japan on military equipment
but Japan has prioritised its agreement with Britain after it
chose Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets over the
Eurofighter Typhoon, made by a consortium of European companies
including BAE Systems.