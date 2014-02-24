RPT-Japan drafts revision of arms exports ban -source

By Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO Feb 23 Japan has drafted new guidelines
that would reverse a decades-old ban on weapons exports, a
source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, a move that
could further strain ties with neighbours China and South Korea.
Tokyo has been reviewing the self-imposed export ban under
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's new security strategy, aimed at
bolstering the self-reliance of the military.
Serving as prime minister for a rare second time and
enjoying solid public approval, Abe says Japan needs a stronger
military to cope with what he calls an increasingly threatening
security environment, with a more militarily assertive China and
unpredictable North Korea.
The proposed revision could draw criticism from China and
South Korea, where resentment over Japan's wartime aggression
still runs deep. Beijing and Seoul also have long-running
territorial disputes with Tokyo over different sets of islets.
Japan drew up the "three principles" on arms exports in
1967, banning sales to countries with communist governments or
those involved in international conflicts or subject to United
Nations sanctions.
But the rules over time became tantamount to a blanket ban
on exports - with some exceptions - and on the development and
production of weapons with countries other than the United
States.
Under the new guidelines, arms exports would be approved
upon "rigorous review" if they were to serve peaceful missions
or if joint development of a weapon was deemed to enhance
national security, the source told Reuters.
The draft principles omit the ban of exports to governments
that are involved in international conflicts, a move that
Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun said on Sunday was aimed at paving
the way for more sales to countries like Israel, which last year
bought Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets with Japan-made
components.
"It's not necessarily aimed at boosting exports so much as
clarifying the types of cases in which exports were previously
allowed under exceptional circumstances," the source said,
declining to be identified because the draft is not public.
The Liberal Democratic Party-led government hopes to agree
the revision with its more dovish coalition partner, the New
Komeito Party, and approve the change as early as next month,
the source said.
The current export ban has traditionally kept Japanese
defence contractors, such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and IHI Corp
, from taking part in international weapons development
programmes, making it difficult for them to stay abreast of
technological development and drive down costs.